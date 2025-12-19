One thing Commanders fans can feel optimistic about for remainder of 2025 season

The Washington Commanders’ season may not have gone the way they envisioned, but one bright spot on offense has consistently risen when he touches the field.



Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, also known as “Bill,” continues to make his presence on the offense. For the third time this season, Croskey-Merritt was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week following his performance in the Commanders' 29–21 win over the New York Giants. In a year filled with ups and downs, the Rookie has emerged as a reliable and explosive weapon in the backfield.

Croskey-Merritt finished the game with a team-high 18 carries for 96 yards and scored the first touchdown of the game, giving Washington a 10–0 lead. His score came after a four-play, 47-yard drive early in the second quarter, when he found an opening up the middle and burst through for a 16-yard run before being dragged into the end zone.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into Week 15, Croskey-Merritt has totaled 646 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, finding the end zone in each of the team’s four wins this season. Fittingly, his first Rookie of the Week honor came back in Week 1 also against the Giants. In the season opener, Croskey-Merritt carried the ball 10 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, averaging over eight yards per carry in their 21–6 divisional victory.

Stepping Up When Called Upon

This time around, with Chris Rodriguez sidelined due to injury, Croskey-Merritt once again rose to the occasion. He delivered 96 yards and a touchdown without a single turnover, proving he can carry the load when needed.

The 2025 seventh-round draft pick out of Arizona earned his second Rookie of the Week nod earlier this season in the Commanders' last win before Sunday. In early October, Croskey-Merritt exploded for a career-high 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries as the Commanders dominated the Los Angeles Chargers 27–10.

A Standout Rookie Season

Washington has now had a player earn the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week honor four times this season, with fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane also receiving the award in Week 3. Still, Croskey-Merritt’s emergence has been one of the most exciting things to see this year.

For a seventh-round rookie who quickly became a fan favorite, “Bill” has done more than contribute; he’s given the team and the fans something to look forward to next season.

