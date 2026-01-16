3 candidates for Commanders defensive coordinator job

The Washington Commanders are looking to hire a new defensive coordinator to replace Joe Whitt Jr., who was fired earlier this month after the end of the regular season.

The Commanders are looking to hire someone with experience and someone who can bring the defense back to where it was in 2022, when they were one of the best in the NFL. Some members of the Washington Commanders On SI staff put their two cents in and shared who they feel the team should hire.

Brian Flores

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brian Flores is the clear choice to be the next defenisve coordinator of the Washington Commanders if we get our pick in this scenario. Of course, it takes two to tango, but if Flores is willing to dance then he could turn the Commanders' defense around by the end of October, and that would be something to see. His combination of aggression, willingness to collaborate, and desire for speed is one thing, while his track record of doing it well with multiple iterations of rosters is what's most attractive. — David Harrison

Dennard Wilson

Tennessee Titans Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson fields questions during mandatory mini-camp. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dennard Wilson served as the Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator for the past two years but is looking for a new job after Brian Callahan was fired in the middle of the season. Wilson finished out the year with the Titans but now he is looking for a fresh start. The Commanders could be the team that gives him that opportunity.

The Titans surrendered the second-fewest yards in the NFL in Wilson's first season at the helm. So, even though the Titans haven't played their best football in the last two years, the defense is not all to blame. Wilson prioritizes in working with defensive backs, which currently have a lot of youth at the position on the roster. That could be the key to unlocking the potential in the defense and taking him to the next level. — Jeremy Brener

Jonathan Gannon

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Atlanta Falcons. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

My prediction is Jonathan Gannon. He makes sense because he’s already done this at a high level especially when he ran the Eagles’ defense when they went to the Super Bowl. He knows the NFC East and what it takes to slow down teams like Dallas and Philly. Most importantly, I think he'll bring structure and consistency to the Commanders defense that’s been missing both. — Joanne Coley

