Former Running Back for Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Announces Retirement
Before Kliff Kinsbury was the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders he coached at several other spots.
One of those spots, his only other NFL job to date, was as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022 where he had a couple of running backs that could remind some of Commanders third-year back Brian Robinson Jr.
READ MORE: Commanders Continuing to Work on Front Office
Washington saw first hand what running back David Johnson could do in person twice, both times when he was with the Cardinals, though both games came before he and Kingsbury joined forces.
On Sunday, after playing eight seasons in the NFL, Johnson announced his retirement.
"Who would have thought this kid would be the first pro athlete to come out of small town Clinton, IA. Chasing a dream when all but 2 D1AA college coaches thought I was good enough for a scholarship. I am blessed and very appreciative of the Cardinals drafting me in the 3rd round 🙏🏾 and I started my NFL career hitting the ground running (literally)! 2 games in, getting my uniform and cleats put in the Pro football Hall of Fame in Canton," Johnson wrote on Instagram Sunday. "There’s been highs and lows, but I’ve felt very fortunate and honored by the people who’ve supported me along this journey. The relationships and brotherhoods I’ve formed with so many of my dawgs will never be forgotten. I’m going to miss the locker room, dining hall, and before meeting vibes...I’m looking forward to my next career path in life. I don’t know exactly what that will be, but I hope it will bring me the same passion, excitement, and love as football did!"
Johnson and running back Kenyan Drake were Kingsbury's primary backs his first year coaching in Arizona. In the offseason before the 2020 NFL Season, however, Johnson was sent to the Houston Texans in the trade that brought receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals.
READ MORE: First Look at Commanders Rookies Jayden Daniels and Luke McCaffrey
After spending two seasons with the Texans Johnson moved on to the New Orleans Saints where he appeared in five games in 2022. Johnson did not play in 2023.
He finishes his career with just over 1,000 carries, 277 receptions, over 6,800 scrimmage yards, and 57 total touchdowns. Johnson was a Pro Bowl player and First-Team All-Pro member in 2016.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.