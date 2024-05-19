Washington Commanders Offseason Front Office Remodeling Continues
The Washington Commanders look far different from the last time they took the field, but a lot of changes have already come in how the team operates behind the scenes, and is continuing even as regular season preparations are underway.
General manager Adam Peters joined the Commanders staff from the San Francisco 49ers and is certainly the most notable and publicly acknowledged change off the field this season. Though his work, and the work of others has a clear and direct influence on the product on the field.
The remodeling behind the scenes is continuing, however, as Washington has allowed several contracts to expire while now being linked to the addition of other personnel who will have a significant role in the organization moving forward.
"Washington is targeting Baltimore Ravens Director of College Scouting David Blackburn for a personnel role," reported Ben Standig and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
But that wasn't all The Athletic reported, "League sources confirmed toThe Athletic that national scout David Whittington is leaving the organization to become assistant director of college scouting for Carolina, Commanders’college scout Harrison Ritcher is joining the Falcons as a national scout, and 49ers scout Jack Quagliarello is headed to Washington as a pro scout."
Staff changes aren't uncommon in the NFL all year round, and even after the NFL Draft when most fans and outside observers are more focused on the on-field product being constructed than they are the personnel who scout, support, and even construct the roster, coaching staff and other personnel.
It was previously reported that Commanders Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken would also not be retained after his contract expired.
