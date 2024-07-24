Commander Country

Washington Commanders Offseason Provides Loads of Optimism

The Washington Commanders have a brand new team, and that should make fans excited.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders and the rest of the NFL are beginning to report to training camp this week. For many inside the Washington organization, it's an entirely fresh start.

After ownership changed last year, the team now has a new head coach in Dan Quinn, general manager in Adam Peters and franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels that can officially usher in a new era.

Peters' offseason has been praised by Bleacher Report writer Ryan Fowler.

"In his first offseason, Peters wasted no time in adding impact veterans in free agency," Fowler writes. "Linebacker Bobby Wagner, offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz and running back Austin Ekeler could each earn substantial snaps this fall. The Commanders also added potential high-impact rookies in the draft with corner Mike Sainristil, tight end Ben Sinnott, tackle/guard Brandon Coleman and wideout Luke McCaffrey. Washington will enter the fall as an unknown with so many new pieces. While the Commanders have had only four winning seasons since 2000, their long-term future is starting to look bright."

If the Commanders are able to find a way to get all of these new additions to be in harmony together, the team may be ahead of schedule in terms of turning the team around.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders Were Willing To Pay and Trade For Disgruntled 49ers Star Aiyuk

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Won’t Name Jayden Daniels Starting QB Yet: 'When He’s Ready, We’ll Know'

• What Will Look Most Different About Washington Commanders Offense in 2024?

• Washington Commanders Receiver Terry McLaurin Lands in NFL Top 100 Players of 2024

• Washington Legend Darrell Green Jersey Retirement Game Revealed

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News