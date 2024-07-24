Washington Commanders Offseason Provides Loads of Optimism
The Washington Commanders and the rest of the NFL are beginning to report to training camp this week. For many inside the Washington organization, it's an entirely fresh start.
After ownership changed last year, the team now has a new head coach in Dan Quinn, general manager in Adam Peters and franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels that can officially usher in a new era.
Peters' offseason has been praised by Bleacher Report writer Ryan Fowler.
"In his first offseason, Peters wasted no time in adding impact veterans in free agency," Fowler writes. "Linebacker Bobby Wagner, offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz and running back Austin Ekeler could each earn substantial snaps this fall. The Commanders also added potential high-impact rookies in the draft with corner Mike Sainristil, tight end Ben Sinnott, tackle/guard Brandon Coleman and wideout Luke McCaffrey. Washington will enter the fall as an unknown with so many new pieces. While the Commanders have had only four winning seasons since 2000, their long-term future is starting to look bright."
If the Commanders are able to find a way to get all of these new additions to be in harmony together, the team may be ahead of schedule in terms of turning the team around.
