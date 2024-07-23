What Will Look Most Different About Washington Commanders Offense in 2024?
The Washington Commanders have made plenty of changes to their team this offseason, but the offense may have gone through more of a facelift than any other unit.
Not only is the coaching staff largely different, including new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, the quarterback is new again as is the majority of the offensive line.
As much as the offense looks different on paper in Washington, the actual execution on the field is expected to look vastly different as well.
"There are many questions about what Kliff Kingsbury's offense will look like with the Washington Commanders, but the one that is known is the pace," Dan Pizzuta of 33rd Team says about the changes to the Commanders offense this season. "During Kinsbury’s tenure with the Cardinals, Arizona was second in situation-neutral pace. The offense's basis was getting to the line quickly and using that tempo to catch defenses off-guard."
"Often that meant receivers stayed static in the same alignments and did not move around often, which limited the menu of plays that could be called," Pizzuta continued. "In a best-case scenario, Washington mixes in the tempo and doesn’t rely on it to be the base of the offense with more modern motions that can change the picture for the defense while relying on a well-schemed ground game that can use the backs and quarterback Jayden Daniels."
Of course, this isn't the first time we've heard someone comment on the new pace of the Washington offense.
Earlier this offseason running back Brian Robinson Jr. commented on the change as well.
“It’s going to be a little bit faster as far as comparing it to the offense we had last year,” Robinson said. “I just know the tempo will be faster compared to last year. We had a huddle-type offense. This offense will be more no-huddle.”
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
