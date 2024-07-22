Washington Legend Darrell Green Jersey Retirement Game Revealed
The Washington Commanders have a rich history. They have won multiple Super Bowls and much of the success is attributed to the great players that have passed through the franchise over the years.
Throughout history, elite players have had their jersey numbers retired for the commitment to their team and the success that followed them in their respective careers, and legendary Hall of Fame defensive back, Darrell Green, will be seeing his No. 28 jersey retired by the Commanders in 2024 against the visiting Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20.
There is almost no single player in franchise history more deserving of his number getting retired other than Darrell Green. Green spent his entire 20-year NFL career in Washington after being selected in the first round of the 1983 NFL draft out of Texas A&M-Kingsville.
During his career, Green established himself as an elite player on the boundary starting 258 career games, amassing 1,202 total tackles, five forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 54 interceptions, and a total of eight touchdowns.
The stats say enough, but Green also has a laundry list of accolades from his time with Washington, having won two Super Bowls, 7x Pro Bowler, First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner, and Hall of Fame inductee.
You can get tickets to Darrell Green's jersey retirement game against the Carolina Panthers on October 20th here.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Were Willing To Pay and Trade For Disgruntled 49ers Star Aiyuk
• Even With 'Culture Builder' Dan Quinn the Commanders Are Hard to Project
• 'Only One Direction' For Washington Commanders To Go As Training Camp Nears
• 'Don't Be Surprised' if Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels is Better Than Williams