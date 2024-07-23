Commanders Won’t Name Jayden Daniels Starting QB Yet: 'When He’s Ready, We’ll Know'
Football is back. NFL teams are hitting the gridiron as training camps kick off across the league, marking the beginning of a new season. With this, the Washington Commanders get a great chance to get a feel for a new-look team.
Now, the team brought in more than just an overhauled roster. They've got a new general manager and coaching staff -- along with fresh ownership. From top to bottom, the Commaders' franchise got a reset.
Among the moves made this offseason -- all of which were sound and forward-focused -- drafting LSU product and Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick is the most exciting. He's got the potential to be a franchise quarterback heading into a fresh situation with Washington.
Still, the Commanders haven't named Daniels as the starting quarterback heading into the offseason, and it might not even be done before preseason. Washington head coach Dan Quinn talked about the decision to not quite name him a starter yet to kick off preseason.
“It’s not a secret, but it is a journey and a process,” Quinn said. “As we’re going — when he’s ready, we’ll know. When he’s ready, he’ll also know.”
The process behind this decision feels quite simple. The team is allowing Daniels to make an arrival and "earn" the starting job over Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel. There's no reason to believe Daniels won't be starting for the first offensive snap during the Commanders' first regular season game.
Some pundits and analysts have drawn hefty comparisons for Daniels, claiming he could have a similar season to Houston Texans' CJ Stroud and his rookie season a year ago. The debate between Daniels and Caleb Williams will be there all season, too.
Daniels inevitably earning the starting job will make for an exciting brand of football behind the dual-threat quarterback.
