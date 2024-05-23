Brandin Cooks admits to slow start with Dak Prescott last year, vows to 'make a lot more plays'
Brandin Cooks is entering his second season with the Dallas Cowboys after recording 8 touchdowns a year ago, his most in a season since 2016, and will do so as WR2 on the depth chart.
While Cooks successfully found the endzone, he tallied his lowest receptions (54) and yards (657) totals since the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Rams.
In year two, Cooks hopes to continue building his chemistry with Prescott and get off to a quicker start.
Cooks spoke to the media this week and admitted that he got off to a slow start with Prescott and the Cowboys offense in 2023. However, he says he is now "ready to rock" and vows to "make a lot more plays" this season.
"Having a season under my belt with Dak, I started slow the first half (last) season but picked it up," Cooks said. "I’m ready to rock.
"Don’t get me wrong, I’m a leader, but at the same time, I’m a playmaker. My mindset, I just look forward to get this season going and hitting that stride like I know I’m capable of. “I’m gonna go out there and make a lot more plays than I did last year."
Throughout his career, Cooks has had six 1,000 yard seasons. He will have plenty of opportunities for production in the Cowboys offense this season, especially with CeeDee Lamb demanding a lot of the defense's attention on the opposite side of the field.
Lamb is also holding out of offseason workouts while he seeks a new contract, so Cooks and Prescott have plenty of time to continue building their chemistry leading up to the season opener against the Cleveland Browns.