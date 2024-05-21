VIDEO: Cowboys WR/licensed pilot Brandin Cooks flew himself in for OTAs
Brandin Cooks is preparing for OTAs as the No. 2 wide receiver on the Dallas Cowboys depth chart, but first, he decided to have some fun.
Cooks, who proudly owns his pilot's license, took a joy ride around the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday while arriving in town for this week's offseason workouts.
The veteran pass catcher took to social media to share video of his flight over AT&T Stadium.
Cooks cracked some jokes along the way, offering Jerry Jones a ride, and tagging Dak Prescott with a quip about contract negotiations. Cooks captioned his video, "I can confirm Coach McCarthy is up late dialing 'em up."
This isn't the first time Cooks has documented his flights.
Last season, Cooks took teammates Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore on a flight before their game against the Seahawks in Seattle.
That's one way to gain the trust of your teammates.
OTAs will get underway at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, May 21, with three days of workouts.
After the practice session on Thursday, May 23 wraps up, the players will get a five-day break before returning to the field for the second week of OTA practices from Wednesday, May 29 through Friday, May 31.
When OTAs conclude, it will be a three-day break in Big D before mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday, June 4.