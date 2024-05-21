Cowboys' Dak Prescott ranked among top-tier QBs entering 2024 NFL season
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in the elite tier of NFL starting quarterbacks to start the 2024 season.
Prescott is ranked as the No. 6 best quarterback in the league, according to a new list by PFF. Ahead of Prescott in the player rankings is: No. 1 Patrick Mahomes, No. 2 Lamar Jackson, No. 3 Joe Burrow, No. 4 Josh Allen and No. 5 Justin Herbert.
Prescott is fresh off an MVP-caliber 2023-24 season. The eight-year veteran finished with career highs in completions (410), completion percentage (69.5) and QB rating (105.9), while also leading the league with 36 touchdown passes. Prescott's 73.5 passing grade under pressure was No. 1 in the NFL.
Prescott led the Cowboys to a third-consecutive NFL Playoff appearance. The Cowboys were ousted in the first round of the NFL Playoffs by the underdog Green Bay Packers, leaving many shocked, including Dallas legend Troy Aikman.
The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aikman knows better than anyone that Prescott is - fairly or not - shouldering the brunt of the blame.
"I am a big fan of Dak. I still believe his best days are ahead of him," Aikman told Cowboys SI's Bri Amaranthus this offseason. "I know from experience that until you win, the questions of whether you can win will always exist. People who say you can't - (and) they are right, until you do it. And then you don't have to hear about it anymore."
This season is Prescott's final year of a four-year, $160 million deal, which is projected to count $55.4 million against the salary cap. The three-time Pro Bowler is due to be a free agent in 2025.