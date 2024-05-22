WATCH: Brandin Cooks gives support to Dak Prescott: 'Absolutely' long-term QB
Dak Prescott and his contract situation have been one of the biggest stories following the Dallas Cowboys throughout the offseason.
Coming off of the best season of his career, Prescott is looking for a long-term contract extension.
The Cowboys have been dragging their feet and lacking urgency to get a deal done, and it backfired when the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff agreed to a massive four-year, $212 million contract with $170 million guaranteed.
After the deal, all of the leverage shifted into Prescott's favor.
While the Cowboys work through the contract situation and determine their next step, one of Prescott's primary targets for the 2024 season is giving the star power his support.
Brandin Cooks made an appearance on GoJo and Golic this week and was asked whether Prescott is the Cowboys' long-term solution at quarterback.
"Indubitably. Absolutely. No question," Cooks said. "Last year, what he did was the first year of Mike McCarthy’s offense. For the longest, he was the MVP frontrunner, and then I believe he finished second or third. And that was all done one year into Mike McCarthy’s offense.
"I think all he’s going to do is continue to get better, continue to lead and hit his stride. If you don’t do it now, in my opinion, it’s just going to cost that much later because he’s on a mission for sure."
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Prescott wisely has a no-trade, no-tag clause in his contract, so if a deal is not reached by the end of the season, he will hit the open market. Because he has all of the leverage, he is not incentivized to rush a deal. The Cowboys, however, have a major decision ahead, with Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa also negotiating deals that are believed to average more than $50 million per year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, respectively.