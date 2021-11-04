Source Reveals: Did Cowboys Try to Trade for Von Miller?

Cowboys vs. Rams in the playoffs? "Pursing Von Miller vs. Not Pursuing Von Miller'' will tell a tale.

FRISCO -Good news: The Dallas Cowboys don't have to block Von Miller on Sunday.

Bad news: They may have to deal with him in January when the stakes are much bigger.

Fake news: "The Cowboys tried to trade for Von Miller.''

The Los Angeles Rams' Monday morning blockbuster acquisition of the eight-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher sends shock waves throughout the NFL. It signals that the Broncos, despite a respectable 4-4 record, are eyeing the future with the adding of a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. For the NFC, it's a loud and clear salvo that coach Sean McVay and the Rams are serious about this season's Super Bowl.

The Rams - tied for the best record in football at 7-1 - are adding one of the NFL's all-time most feared pass-rushers to a defense that already boasts Top 10 defensive players Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

There were some that thought it would be the Cowboys that made a play for Miller. And there was more than that: NFL Network's "Good Morning Football'' reported, via the respected Peter Schrager, that the Rams essentially beat out Dallas (and Buffalo) to win the bidding for Miller.

The problem with the report? It is patently false.

CowboysSI.com asked a team source about whether Dallas had "even a little interest'' in pursuing Miller, and whether Dallas "took any sort of a swing at it.''

"No,'' is the answer.

We can argue that Dallas was wrong to stay out of the bidding for Miller. But it cannot be argued that Dallas "almost got him,'' or that Dallas even tried. (It seems Schrager is pals with McVay; maybe the Rams coach fed him bad info, with the purpose of pumping up the Rams "winning'' on Miller.)

The immediate relief for the Cowboys is that Miller - a Dallas native and Texas A&M alum - won't be in uniform when the Broncos visit AT&T Stadium Sunday at Noon. Considering planned Sunday starting quarterback Dak Prescott's calf concerns and the ankle injury that sent left tackle Tyron Smith to the sidelines in last Sunday night's epic win over the Minnesota Vikings, not having to game-plan to slow down Miller is a blessing.

We understand this view, that while the Cowboys conservatively slow-play a long season by taking caution with Prescott and viewing the eventual return from IR from guys like DeMarcus Lawrence as their "get,'' the Rams are "getting'' for real, amassing talent for a playoff run in January.

Who will turn out to be right?

At 6-1 and almost certain to win the NFC East and host a postseason game, the Cowboys could very well face L.A. at some point in what should be a loaded NFC playoffs along with the 7-1 Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals and 6-2 defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cowboys vs. Rams in the playoffs? "Pursing Von Miller vs. Not Pursuing Von Miller'' will tell a tale.

