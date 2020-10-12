Candid Cowboys: Teammates Talk Dak & More

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys got a win in Week 5 over the New York Giants while simultaneously suffering a huge loss in quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott, who led the NFL in passing completions, attempts and yards, was on pace to shatter league and franchise records before suffering a season-ending compound ankle fracture. Prescott's timetable to return is 4-6 months.

The 2-3 Cowboys sit atop the NFC East. After the game, players were understandingly distraught and forthcoming about Prescott, his replacement Andy Dalton, defensive improvements and the game-winning field goal.

ON PRESCOTT'S INJURY

“It’s tough," Ezekiel Elliott said. "It’s tough because we came together and through the years, we have become such close friends, and I know how much this means to him and how much being out there for this team means for him. So, it’s hard. But all we can do right now is support him. We just gotta support '4' and make sure he is good, and go out there and win ballgames for him.”

Elliott finished with 91 rushing yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.

For wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the injury was painful to watch.

“Honestly, from my perspective, I saw it instantly as soon as it happened," Lamb said. "I don’t really like seeing things like that and instantly I turned away. But, I have nothing but love and respect for Dak. It’s just, I can’t really, you know, look at stuff like that. It is just very gruesome. But, just to see him go down, is upsetting, bro. There is no other way to put it. Yeah that is pretty much all I have for it.”

Lamb reached out to Prescott right away after the game. This was the message he shared:

“That I appreciate everything he has done for me as far as being a rookie receiver and learning the offense," Lamb said. "He has put in countless of times and effort just to helping me, you know, get comfortable in this offense and I can’t thank him enough. And I kinda told him that. We are going to hold it down as far as this team. We know what is at stake. And I told him we are going to hold it down till we get to see him again on the field with us.”

Lamb finished the night with eight catches for 124 yards, joining Terry Glenn as the only players in NFL history to have at least five catches in their first five career games in the NFL.

ON ANDY DALTON

Replacing Prescott as starting quarterback is Andy Dalton, a 10-year veteran, who signed with the club this offseason. Dalton went 9-of-11 passing with 111 yards, leading the game-winning drive during his relief appearance in the win over the Giants.

“Andy, he’s a vet," Elliott said. "When he gets in the huddle, he’s very vocal. He’s ready and it is really assuring that he gets up there with a lot of confidence, and that makes it a lot easier for the rest of this team. But he’s a guy that played a lot of ball. He’s a pro. He does things the right way. We are going to have to figure out. And go play for '4'.”

"I mean he’s played a ton of football," said offensive lineman Zach Martin. "You see it in practice. It’s crazy that he’s a backup in the league. We’re extremely fortunate to have him and we know he’s going to prepare the right way and doing everything he can in his power to lead this team.”

Will the offense change much with Dalton?

“I don’t think it will really change much," said Elliott. "We probably won’t have any quarterback runs in. But other than that, we probably won’t change much. ”

THE DEFENSE

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith felt the defense showed improvements from last week. The Cowboys are allowing an average of 36 points per game, including 34 to the offensive-anemic Giants, but the D did come up with key stops in the second half to give the Cowboys a chance to win the game.

“Confidence - playing as one," Smith said. "Understanding that there's gonna be ebbs and flows of the game, but continuing to fight. It's just one step closer to establishing our identity, that's kind of been our focus this week. I interviewed on Thursday and just talking about how we want to get our standard right and our culture right, for not only this team but this defense and we’re just one step closer to that.”

On how personal Smith has taken criticisms of the defense as a captain:

"We're all grown, excuse my language, we're all grown-ass men and we know we have to do. It was just about putting our minds together collectively and figuring out how can we accomplish the mission. Me being a leader on the defense it starts with me - took a personal. I’m a fighter and can’t nothing break me."

DeMarcus Lawrence, who had a strip-sack that led to a Cowboys touchdown fumble return by Anthony Brown, felt the improvements stemmed from some cultural changes:

“It’s all about stopping them on those first and second downs and you’ll be able to get the chance to rush the passer," said Lawrence. "You know just a lot of studying, the defense came together this week – we watched film together, we ate together. It's all about being able to play together.

"So all 11 guys on defense played together today and after that's what it's all about. You can't be able to rush if you ain't covering, you can't cover if you ain't getting no rush."

THE GAME-WINNER

The game-winning field goal was "too close for comfort" inside the upright for kicker Greg Zuerlein. ... but good enough.

Zuerlein, was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on PATs in Sunday's win, describes his mindset in his victory-sealing kick.

“Just always going out there to swing confidently,'' he said. "Any time you go out there and you’re not going to swing confidently, bad things are going to happen. So no matter how close, how far, any situation you try to treat it the same. And then swinging confidently in situations like that where the stakes are bit higher. So that’s the biggest thing is do that and usually good things happen.''