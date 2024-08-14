What CeeDee Lamb's absence could mean for other Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys' contract negotiations with CeeDee Lamb have seemingly stalled and officially become personal, and with Week 1 just around the corner, there's uncertainty about whether Lamb will be available for the 2024 season.
What impact could this have on the other Cowboys' weapons in fantasy football?
Dak Prescott
If CeeDee Lamb doesn’t suit up for the Cowboys this season, expect a mediocre fantasy season from Dak Prescott. While the Cowboys have been a pass-happy team during the Mike McCarthy era, much of that success has come from having receivers like Lamb and Amari Cooper on the roster.
Without Lamb, the Cowboys would likely shift to a run-first offense to create opportunities for the passing game. Prescott wouldn’t be terrible, but in a Lamb-less offense, I see him ending up middle of the pack in a much more conservative offense.
Jake Ferguson
After a stellar sophomore season that saw Ferguson reach the Pro Bowl, expectations will be sky-high.
Ferguson was already a top-10 tight end in fantasy football last season, and without Lamb, he could become the Cowboys' biggest offensive threat.
The Cowboys like to get the ball to Ferguson early and often, making him a focal point of their game plan and if the Cowboys are without their best offensive threat, Ferguson could reach TE1 status.
Jalen Tolbert
Jalen Tolbert was already in line to receive a major increase in targets after the Cowboys released Michael Gallup; however, with Lamb out of the mix, he has quickly become one of Prescott's favorite targets in training camp.
Each day in camp brings another Dak Prescott-to-Jalen Tolbert highlight, and matching up with All-Pro corners Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland will certainly strengthen his skillset as a receiver.
Someone has to step up as a real fantasy option for the Cowboys, and it just might be Tolbert—with or without CeeDee Lamb.
Brandin Cooks
Cooks already has a ton of fantasy upside, especially considering he goes undrafted in most leagues, and his chemistry with Dak is certain to improve.
Cooks wasn't the player in Dallas last season that fans have come to expect, but that was largely because Lamb essentially was the Cowboys' offense.
Without Lamb in the mix, it could be a career year for Cooks—and yes, I'm aware that he is 30. Cooks is already going to be a key waiver wire pickup for fantasy, but without Lamb, the sky's the limit.
Ezekiel Elliott & Rico Dowdle
As mentioned earlier, if the Cowboys are without Lamb, they're likely to lean more on the run game and rely on their running backs for short, quick passes.
However, where the Cowboys' running backs could truly shine this season is in the red zone, an area where Lamb carried the team last year.
While neither of these backs is likely to be a top 10, or even top 20, fantasy running backs, they could become reliable starting options depending of course on how frequently they find the end zone.
