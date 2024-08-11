Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments in attempted walk back
Jerry Jones recently raised a lot of eyebrows when he said the Dallas Cowboys didn't have any urgency to get a contract extension done with CeeDee Lamb.
As expected, Lamb took exception to the comments and responded on social media. Jones, however, seems to think he didn't say anything wrong despite "getting in trouble."
MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 28: Darren Woodson
Ahead of the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Jones tried to walk back his comments. Sort of.
Jones said that no one appreciates seeing Lamb play more than he does before trying to explain why he felt no urgency.
His take is that Lamb wouldn't be playing in the preseason, so that's why there was no reason to rush.
That might be one of the worst excuses possible. Jones is basically saying training camp is meaningless by suggesting not having star players participating in camp is akin to sitting out the preseason.
To his credit, he did say Lamb was missed, which is true. Lamb also deserves to get paid and if Jerry really wants to make it right, he needs to stop being greedy and make the deal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Start Your Engines: 7 players to watch in Sunday's preseason opener
Make Or Break: 3 key matchups to watch in Cowboys vs. Rams preseason opener
Where It Started: Looking back at Dak Prescott's phenomenal preseason debut in 2016
Fix It: Cowboys offense has one major concern to correct before Week 1
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart