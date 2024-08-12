Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
The Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams featured a number of notable plays and performances.
Although the final score in a preseason game carries less significance, the contest provided an opportunity for players to showcase their skills and make an impression on the coaching staff.
From a field goal show to several defensive takeaways here is a look at all the top plays and highlights from Sunday's action.
Jalen Brooks Goes Long for 43-Yard Gain
Cowboys second year receiver Jalen Brooks showcases his speed and playmaking ability, hauling in a 43-yard bomb from quarterback Cooper Rush.
Markquese Bell Snags Interception
Cowboys safety Markquese Bell makes a heads-up play, intercepting a pass and giving the Cowboys' defense a much-needed momentum swing.
Trey Lance's 19-Yard Scramble
Trey Lance showcases his athleticism with a dazzling 19-yard scramble, leaving defenders in his wake as he runs to move the chains.
Eric Scott Picks up Cowboys' 2nd Interception
Stetson Bennett forces one over the middle into traffic and into the arms of second year corner Eric Scott who comes away with Cowboys' second interception.
Julius Wood Forces Dallas' Third Takeaway
Watch Julius Wood make an incredible play, securing Cowboys' third interception of the day as he steps in front of the receiver for the pick.
Kelvin Harmon Elevates
Kelvin Harmon displays impressive athleticism as he leaps for a 12-yard reception, securing a first down for the Cowboys.
Four Picks in One Game
The Cowboys' defense is on fire! Linebacker Brock Mogensen secures an unbelievable fourth interception of the game.
Jason Johnson Picks Up Sack
Jason Johnson shoots up the middle for sack on quarterback Stetson Bennet for a nine yard loss.
