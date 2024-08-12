4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
The Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams saved all the final work for the Ram's final drive. After a tough start to his day, Rams backup quarterback Stetson Bennett led his team down the field and connected on the game-tying touchdown with 4 seconds to go.
A good PAT after, and the Rams would steal the preseason matchup 13-12. Even with the loss, the Cowboys have plenty to be happy about.
Here are four takeaways from the last-second loss.
4. Finding a new threat
His time on the field wasn't meant to be long, but with that time, Jalen Brooks made the most of his appearance. The Cowboys receiver had two receptions on the day, and the best catch of the day was when Cooper Rush found him for 43 yards in the first quarter. The Cowboys may have another explosive offensive weapon on their hands.
3. Tyler Guyton, mover of men
Fans have been anxiously waiting for Tyler Guyton's debut, and the first-round pick didn't disappoint. The former TCU/Oklahoma star showed off his athleticism and strength on a few occasions against the Rams. The Cowboys' search for another long-term left tackle may be a short-lived journey, as Guyton looks the part early.
2. No fly zone
Yes, Stetson Bennett won the game for the Rams, but it was his mistakes that made his last-second drive a reality. Bennett tossed four interceptions today to the Cowboys' defense. Markquese Bell, Eric Scott, Julius Woods, and Brock Mogensen each recorded an interception for the defense. One more stop, and this game would have been about how the Cowboys have a stifling defensive unit from top to bottom.
1. Signs of improvement
Another player on the minds of Cowboys fans coming into today was Trey Lance. Lance showed great composure and decision-making in his debut with Dallas. While the offense didn't find the enzone, Lance still showed off his arm talent, throwing for 181 yards on 25 of 41 attempts and leading the team in rushing yards with 44. All in all, it was a solid performance by a player looking to find his confidence on the field.
