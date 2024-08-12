Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the preseason 13-12 on a touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett with four seconds to play.
Losing is always frustrating but that's not what's important in the preseason. What matters is getting players the reps they need as teams figure out their 53-man roster. For Dallas, that included getting Trey Lance plenty of opportunities to prove he can get the job done.
Lance showed flashes but it was hard to classify him as either a winner or loser in this one. That's not the case for the following players who either made a case for their spot on the team, or put themselves in a hole.
Winner: Markquese Bell, S
Markquese Bell is back at his natural position and he looks as comfortable as ever.
He nearly came up with an interception in the end zone on the first drive of the game but didn't drop the ball when he got another chance. On the second defensive drive, Bell reached up and grabbed a pass from Stetson Bennett, getting it back for his offense.
Bell was all over the field, recording nine tackles in addition to the interception.
Loser: Eric Scott, Jr., CB
It was already going to be tough for Eric Scott, Jr. to make the roster before Andrew Booth was added in a trade with Minnesota. He might have gotten past Nahshon Wright but won't surpass Booth, especially after he struggled against the Rams.
Scott was unable to prevent Jordan Whittington from catching a pass over the middle of the field, which turned into a 30-yard reception on the opening drive. On the Rams' third possession, he was beaten by Xavier Smith on a third-and-six. To make matters worse, Scott was flagged for a late hit, giving Los Angeles an additional 15 yards.
His issues continued as he was constantly picked on, including when Whittington beat him on a fourth-and-three with just over a minute to go in the first half. Scott redeemed himself with an interception but that doesn't erase the big plays he surrendered.
Winner: Jalen Brooks, WR
The Cowboys fell behind 3-0 early but were able to tie the game when Brandon Aubrey knocked in a kick from 30 yards out. Their drive lasted seven plays but it was the one from Jalen Brooks that put them in scoring range.
Brooks got free downfield and hauled in a 43-yard pass from Cooper Rush. He had to slow down to catch the ball which could have been a touchdown if Rush had a few more yards on the throw.
Brooks has had an excellent training camp as he battles Jalen Tolbert for the WR3 position. This reception was a reminder of why he's generated so much excitement.
Loser: Viliami Fehoko, Jr., DE
Dallas lost Sam Williams to a knee injury during camp which is unfortunate, but it did open the door for Viliami Fehoko, Jr. The second-year defensive end now had a shot at moving up the depth chart after not seeing the field as a rookie.
He was out there for most of the game against the Rams and wasn't able to impress. Fehoko lined up on the edge but didn't show any burst whatsoever. He played slow and was out of position throughout the night. There's still time for him to earn playing time but he has to show improvement in a hurry.
Winner: Tyler Guyton, OT
First-round pick Tyler Guyton had a lot of eyes on him in this game. The Cowboys added him as their future left tackle and he's going to have some big shoes to fill with Tyron Smith leaving in the offseason.
He turned heads throughout camp and did the same against L.A. Guyton proved to have the athleticism to deal with speed rushers and wasn't lacking in power either.
The coaching staff might not be ready to name him the starter just yet but it's hard to see any scenario where he's not protecting Dak Prescott's blindside in Week 1 against Cleveland.
Loser: Malik Davis, RB
Malik Davis was the first running back off the bench after Rico Dowdle got the start. In his third season with the Cowboys, Davis is on the chopping block. He could still fight his way onto the roster but that won't be easy after he struggled in Week 1 of the preseason.
Davis had 20 yards on two receptions but finished with a mere 18 yards on eight rushing attempts. That's just 2.25 yards per attempt. The Cowboys were expecting more after dominating on the ground in the scrimmage against the Rams, making this even more disappointing.
