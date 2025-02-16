Dallas Cowboys WR named fit for two-time NFL MVP, AFC contender
The Dallas Cowboys have 25 players who are set to become free agents during the 2025 NFL offseason and the team will likely lose a handful of key contributors.
Among those players is veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Cooks has served as the Cowboys' WR2 during his time in Dallas and his departure would leave a glaring hole on the depth chart. But for one AFC team, he could fill a major need.
Evan Mazza of FanSided named some potential free agent fits for the Baltimore Ravens and Cooks was among those to land on the list.
"Brandin Cooks is probably one of the more underrated wide receivers in the NFL," Mazza wrote. "He’s never found a permanent home in the league and has bounced around five teams over his 11-year career.
"However, Cooks has remained productive with his speed and ability to find the end zone."
Last season, Cooks was limited by injuries and appeared in just 10 games. It was the worst season of his professional career with career lows in catches (26) and receiving yards (259.). He did add three touchdowns.
Cooks' departure would just elevate wide receiver on the Cowboys' offseason list of needs. It was already a huge area of concern entering the offseason, but losing a veteran presence will make addressing receiver a top priority.
