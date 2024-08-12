Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of a dominant run-defender
The Dallas Cowboys’ second-round pick, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, wasted no time making an impact in his limited playing time during the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Kneeland showcased his rare power and run-defending abilities and was impressive immediately.
In his limited snaps against the Rams, Kneeland demonstrated why Dallas was so high on him in the draft. He set the edge in run defense, bull-rushed tackles back, and disrupted plays in the Rams backfield.
With Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler leaving in free agency and Sam Williams out for the year with a torn ACL, the Cowboys need someone to step up on the edge. Kneeland will certainly get his fair share of snaps to prove that he can be a weapon for Mike Zimmer and this defense.
During training camp, Kneeland has made a strong impression, and the Cowboys are enthusiastic about his rapid development. As DeMarcus Lawrence’s contract approaches its end, Kneeland appears to be the likely successor. Interestingly, their playstyles share remarkable similarities.
During the rest of the preseason, keep a close eye on number 94. His performance against the Rams was just a glimpse of what he can bring to the Cowboys’ defense. He has the potential to become a key piece for their defense this season.
