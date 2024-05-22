Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Micah Parsons in 'excellent shape' and 'hasn't missed install'
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ “organized team activities” have kicked off. Missing from the voluntary practices are Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb. Lamb awaits a new contract extension and expected to hold out of OTAs entirely. Parsons still has two years left on his rookie deal after Dallas picked up his fifth-year option this offseason.
However, most Cowboys veterans are joining the rookies for the first time.
Despite missing the first week of OTAs, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is not worried about Parsons.
"Micah has had some unique travel opportunities," McCarthy said on Wednesday. "He looks great... He is in excellent shape. He’s been having one-on-one meetings. He hasn’t missed anything as far as install."
McCarthy added that he expects Parsons to join the Cowboys next week for OTAs.
Parsons is training with former Texas Super Middleweight champion Tony Mack at TMack Elite Training in Allen, Texas, going through an individualized workout routineto "help him achieve spiritual, physical, and mental growth."
Parsons is fresh off an impressive 2023 season, recording 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. Repeating that level of production would be welcomed by new Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
As far as rookies in OTAs, it’s all eyes on how quickly offensive linemen Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe can adjust to the league. Dallas lost left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz in free agency and hopes the rookie can make an immediate impact. Guyton is the projected starting left tackle while Beebe will likely shift to center.
After three straight 12-5 seasons, the Cowboys look to reach their ultimate goal of a postseason push. Dallas last appeared in the NFC title game in the 1995 season… nearly 30 years ago. 2024 is a chance for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterbakc Dak Prescott to get the playoff monkey off their back in the final year of their Cowboys’ contracts.