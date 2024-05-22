Inside Look: Dallas Cowboys OTAs Injury Update, Standout Players
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ “organized team activities” have kicked off and there is injury news and standout players from "The Star."
Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker has a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him throughout OTAs, according to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. He missed his 2023 rookie spring with a foot injury.
Missing from the voluntary practices are Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb. Lamb awaits a new contract extension and expected to hold out of OTAs entirely. Parsons still has two years left on his rookie deal after Dallas picked up his fifth-year option this offseason.
However, most Cowboys veterans are joining the rookies for the first time and there are players who are impressing coach Mike McCarthy, including backup quarterback Trey Lance
"His athleticism is top notch.” McCarthy said. “You can see the improvement in his timing.”
Expect Lance to have a large role for the Cowboys during preseason.
Notable from OTAs, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert looks like he spent some time in the weight room this offseason. With the departure of Michael Gallup, look for Tolbert to compete as Dallas' No. 3 receiver. Tolbert, a former third-round pick out of South Alabama, hauled in 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.
As far as rookies go, it’s all eyes on how quickly offensive linemen Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe can adjust to the league. Both rookies were practicing with the second team to start.
Dallas lost left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz in free agency and hopes the rookie can make an immediate impact. Guyton is the projected starting left tackle while Beebe will likely shift to center.
After three straight 12-5 seasons, the Cowboys look to reach their ultimate goal of a postseason push. Dallas last appeared in the NFC title game in the 1995 season… nearly 30 years ago. 2024 is a chance for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott to get the playoff monkey off their back in the final year of their Cowboys’ contracts.