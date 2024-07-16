Dak Prescott just cracked ESPN’s top 10 QB list of 2024
As training camp approaches, NFL evaluators continue to rank players at every offensive and defensive position. ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches, and scouts to determine the top 10 players in each category.
The latest rankings may ignite significant debates as evaluators have shared their opinions on the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL for the 2024 season.
Any time a top 10 QB list in the NFL is presented, Dak Prescott's name is often and arguably the most controversial.
Last year Prescott looked the part of a 10 QB. The veteran signal caller is coming off a season in which he passed for 36 touchdowns, 4,516 yards, and set career highs in completion percentage (69.5) and completions (410). Prescott would earn a trip to the Pro Bowl the third time in his career and was named a second team all-pro for the first time in his career.
ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler released the complete top 10 rankings on Monday, with Prescott barely making the list at No. 10.
The full analysis on Prescott being ranked 10th
10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Highest ranking: 7 | Lowest ranking: Out of top 10
Age: 30 | Last year’s ranking: 10
The Dak Dilemma persists: He’s consistently very good but outside of the top tier, despite huge numbers.
For the second consecutive year, Prescott appeared on the majority of ballots — 63%, a slight improvement from the year before. But he’s the only quarterback in the top 10 without a single top-six vote.
His 2023 production suggested a bigger jump was coming. Prescott became the first Cowboys quarterback since Roger Staubach in 1973 to lead the NFL in touchdown passes (36). He promised he would limit interceptions after throwing 15 of them in 2022, and he did just that with a 1.5% interception rate, the fourth-lowest in the NFL. His QBRs outside the pocket (81.8), on third down (88.2) and when pressured (65.4) all led the league.
He did all of this while transitioning from Kellen Moore to Mike McCarthy as the primary playcaller.
The Cowboys are asking Prescott to lift an offense that lost Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz and Michael Gallup to free agency or roster cuts. Dallas spent judiciously to replace them this offseason, in part to brace for Prescott’s $55.45 million cap hit on the final year of his contract.
Here is a look at the full list
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
- Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Of course, what's a top 10 rankings list without a debate? While names like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson make sense to be above the Cowboys' QB, others are debatable. Prescott finished 2nd in MVP voting last season and led the NFL in touchdown passes. He also lowered his interceptions from 15 in 2022 to just nine in 2023, and overall faired better than certain names on the list above him.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed all but one game last season with a torn Achilles. At age 40, there is no guarantee that the future Hall of Famer can be the player he once was, especially after such a gruesome injury.
Is it fair to rank Justin Herbert higher than Prescott based on his underperformance and lack of playoff success? After all, the Cowboys did beat the Chargers in Week Six last season, during which Prescott outplayed Herbert with more total yards, touchdowns, and a higher completion percentage.
In terms of the Rams' signal caller, Matthew Stafford, the veteran has been dealing with injuries and has missed 10 games over the past two seasons. Prescott outperformed Stafford last season in completions, touchdowns, yards, completion percentage, and had a higher overall rating.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had an impressive rookie season, leading the team to a postseason berth and a victory. However, should one year alone be enough to rank a QB within the top 10?
It is clear that Prescott ranks 10th mainly due to his lack of postseason success compared to most of the other players. He has just a 2-5 record in January football. On the other hand, Justin Herbert has not won a playoff game yet and has only led the Chargers into the postseason once in 2022. Despite this, he questionably ranks four spots ahead of Prescott.
The dilemma is that Prescott has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in football during the regular season. However, it will take a deep playoff run to change the minds of evaluators.