Cowboys legend makes bold statement on Dak Prescott heading into 2025
As the anticipation for the start of the Dallas Cowboys season reaches a fever pitch, everything in the summer becomes magnified, especially when someone has an opinion on what the franchise should do with quarterback Dak Prescott. While nothing has been decided on Prescott's future, one former member of the Cowboys believes the franchise would be making a massive mistake letting the quarterback go.
Pro Football Hall of Famer and a member of three Super Bowl-winning teams in Dallas, Charles Haley, stopped in to discuss the Cowboys with Kay Adams on her show 'Up & Adams.' When Haley was asked about who the Cowboys should prioritize first when it comes to the contracts of Prescott, CeeDe Lamb, and Micah Parsons, Haley didn't hide his feelings for the Cowboys quarterback. “Trade Dak… guess what? Every team in the league would be after him," Haley answered when he broke down his opinion of how the Cowboys should handle this.
There are those within the fanbase who believe Prescott leaving is the right thing. However, the question remains: If not Prescott, then who should be under center for the Cowboys?
Haley mentioned in the interview that the Cowboys gambled and may have waited too long to keep their franchise quarterback. All will be answered sooner rather than later, but losing Prescott is a much bigger deal than some will lead you to believe.
