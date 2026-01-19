Cowboys 2026 NFL draft watch, Rueben Bain Jr. scouting report

The 2026 NFL Draft is still over four months away. With that being said, the period will be pivotal for the Dallas Cowboys, especially on opening night, as the franchise holds a pair of top-20 overall selections.

There are multiple avenues Dallas could embark on, whether that's holding steady, trying to trade up for a player currently out of its range, or moving back to recoup a few assets. As of now, the Cowboys aren't slated to make a pick on day two.

Following its first round selections, Dallas won't be on the board again until the fourth draft.

That makes hitting on its early picks will be essential, and there aren't many better edge-rushers on the board than Miami star Rueben Bain Jr.

Rueben Bain Jr. Pros, Cons, Fit With The Cowboys

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bain Jr. has the Hurricanes on the cusp of winning it all, facing off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday night in the national championship. He's been a force throughout Miami's College Football Playoff run, racking up nine tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks in the team's three postseason games.

The 21-year-old had a career year in 2025, totaling 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass deflection, and one interception. Bain Jr. was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, along with earning consensus All-American honors.

In his three seasons at Miami, Bain Jr. has recorded 31 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks.

Bain Jr. is a productive pass-rusher who possesses an elite first step and an impressive level of physicality at the point of attack. He can beat offensive tackles with an array of moves, along with a bull rush. Bain Jr. brings plenty of strength and power to the table, combined with enough athleticism to get the job done.

Outside of his prowess against the pass, Bain Jr. is also a plus run-defender.

There are some questions about his frame as Bain Jr. is only 6-foot-3, 270 pounds. Plus, his arms are believed to be less than 32 inches long, which isn't necessarily ideal. The lack of exceptional size may be part of the reason Bain Jr. missed 21.2% of his tackles.

Round Projection

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bain Jr. has a solid chance to go off the board before the first ten picks. He will need to separate himself from Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Auburn's Keldric Faulk, and Texas Tech's David Bailey at the NFL Combine, depending on what he decides to participate in.

If Bain Jr. slides to No. 12, it would be a major win for the Cowboys, who need a massive boost in the trenches.

Pro Player Comp: Dwight Freeney

November 8, 2012; Jacksonville FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Dwight Freeney (93) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Bain Jr. (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) and Freeney (6-foot-1, 268 pounds) aren't far off in size. Freeney, like Bain Jr., didn't have elite measurements with 32 1/8 inch arms. Regardless, Freeney utilized his initial step and speed to become a seven-time Pro Bowler, playing in the league for over 15 years and totaling 125.5 sacks.

Freeney was selected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2024. A similar path would be a welcome sight for Bain Jr. as he gears up for his journey to the league.

