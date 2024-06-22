Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
This week, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."
One of the stars of the series was Kelcey Wetterberg, a fifth-year veteran candidate when the series was filmed last season. During the season, she was a first group leader (team captain).
The Omaha, Nebraska native quickly became a fan-favorite and fans have been eager to learn more.
Let's take a look at what we know about Wetterberg.
Pediatric Nurse
When she's not on the field hyping up the crowd, Kelcey is a pediatric nurse. On the show, Kelcey can be seen caring for a patient.
She is able to balance the high-pressure job as an RN with the stress and daily routine of going through what it takes to be a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
“You learn to expedite your meals when you’re busy like me 18 hours a day. DCC is more of a part-time job — as a nurse I work 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., then go to practice and get home at midnight, sometimes 1:00 a.m," she said, via Netflix. "A lot of us work full-time jobs and come to DCC at night, so it can be really exhausting …but there are moments here that are so special, I’ll cherish them for the rest of my life, but it’s worth it.”
Lifelong Dancer
In her DCC bio, Kelcey reveals that she has been dancing since age 3 and began competing at 8.
Throughout her career as a dancer, she has earned several accomplishments, including a gold medal as a member of the 2017 United States National Jazz Team.
She was also a member of the Nebraska Dance Company and Millard West Dance Team, Arizona State Dance Team, and the choreography captain for Nebraska Scarlets Dance Team before becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
"DCC was always my dream dance team! I watched DCC: Making the Team and have seen how influential and iconic they are," she said.
"The thing that makes this organization special to me is how much it challenges you and allows you to grow as a woman. I knew that I would do anything to be one of those girls and be able to experience the environment that has built so many great women before me. DCC’s influence in the community and volunteer work really stood out for me and made this dream something that I couldn’t pass up!"
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now. The series features seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.
