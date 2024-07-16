Cowboys contract predictions could force Jerry Jones to tap out
Jerry Jones used to have no problem breaking out the checkbook but that hasn’t been the case lately. Influenced by his frugal son, Stephen Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner has been reluctant to dive head first into contracts as of late.
This offseason alone, Dallas has drug their feet on extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb — leading to a hold out from Lamb. The belief is that the Jones family is hesitant to ‘reset the market’ but they might need to get over that soon.
According to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, the Cowboys have three star players who can change the market for their position.
First mentioned is Micah Parsons, who is remaining patient since he knows he’s about to get paid. Parsons himself mentioned $40 million per season and Moton sees that happening, predicting a $200 million deal over five years for the EDGE rusher.
Quarterbacks aside, Parsons expects to be the highest-paid player in the league.- Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report
Dak Prescott is next, and Moton has him flirting with $60 million ($57 million annually). There was a time that number was mocked but since Dallas waited, the market shot up with Jared Goff clearing $53 million per season and Trevor Lawrence picking up $55 million annually.
Last is Tyler Smith, who thankfully has two years left on his current deal plus the fifth-year option. Smith has been a stud in his first two seasons (especially at guard) and Moton sees him racking up $120 million over four years if his current trajectory continues.
If Smith has another standout year, he will be one of the NFL's most distinguished young offensive linemen with two Pro Bowl-All-Pro seasons in three years.- Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report
We can pick on Jerry Jones all we want for his failures this offseason.
Even so, it’s hard to see anyone finding a way to fit all three of these players under the same contract, especially if CeeDee Lamb clears more than $35 million as well.