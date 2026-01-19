Analyst predicts Cowboys’ next big payday could fuel Dak Prescott’s MVP run

After selecting Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach this past offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were accused of playing things too safe. They didn't go for a big-name hire, but instead, went with a candidate they were familiar with.

Once he was in his role, they began to take more risks. Dallas traded for George Pickens and sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the season. Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, they added Quinnen Williams in a blockbuster trade.

MORE: 3 affordable free agent RBs the Cowboys could target if Javonte Williams walks

While that didn't lead to success, it's promising to see them swing for the fences. The only question is whether they will continue with the approach in 2026.

ESPN's Ben Solak believes they will, evidenced by his bold prediction for next year. Solak predicts Dallas will sign Pickens to a long-term extension, which will keep him and Lamb together for the next few seasons. That move, according to Solak, could lead to an MVP season for Dak Prescott.

"The Cowboys -- after a classic prolonged and public negotiation -- will make Pickens the fourth-highest-paid receiver in the NFL, just under teammate CeeDee Lamb ($34 million per year) but ahead of Pittsburgh's DK Metcalf ($33 million)," Solak wrote. "And with Pickens back, quarterback Dak Prescott goes on to win MVP in 2026."

Dak Prescott winning MVP isn't as crazy as it once sounded

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is interviewed by Kay Adams after the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The narrative around Prescott has shifted. In the past, he was seen as a "bus driver" who benefited from an excellent ground game. In recent years, however, that's changed.

Prescott was the runner-up for the MVP in 2023 when he put together a sensational campaign. He missed a major part of the following season, but returned even better in 2025.

MORE: Cowboys veteran makes it clear who he wants as new defensive coordinator

The veteran quarterback was the leader of one of the league's most elite offenses. They were good enough to win seven games, including one against each of the Super Bowl teams from the previous season, despite a historically bad defense.

Should the Cowboys improve that defense and allow Prescott a second season with Lamb and Pickens, he might very well lead Dallas to enough wins to take home the MVP.

Analyst floats wild George Pickens trade idea for Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys draft analyst reveals 6 prospects he would select at No. 12

Dallas Cowboys rank higher than expected on NFL misery index

A surprise candidate is emerging in the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator search

Cowboys 2026 NFL draft watch, Caleb Downs scouting report