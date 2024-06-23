Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
This week, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."
One of the stars of the series was Sophy Laufer, a second-year veteran candidate when the series was filmed last season. Sophy had one of the most vulnerable moments in the docuseries which highlighted a traumatic on-field incident with a photographer during a game.
The Simi Valley, California native quickly became a fan-favorite and fans have been eager to learn more.
Let's take a look at what we know about Sophy.
Competitive dancer since age 4
Sophyy reveals she started dancing at age 2 and began competing at 4 years old. She performed her first dance solo at the age of 5.
"I trained in all styles of dance. I also was on my high school dance team and cheerleading squad. I competed at my dance studio up until I graduated high school at the age of 17," Sophy says in her DCC bio. "I taught dance and also choreographed for one year after graduating. I love being able to share my passion, training, and love for dance with others. "
Team oriented
Sophy moved to Dallas when she turned 18 years old, and began pursuing her dream of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
Now that she has accomplished her dream, she treasures the friendships and bonds she has created.
"What I like most about being a part of DCC is the team bond and relationships formed. All the girls are genuine, helpful and kind. They are all rooting for each other and genuinely want to see each other succeed," Sophy says.
"This special and unique sisterhood among all cheerleaders is like nothing I have ever experienced before. I feel extremely blessed to be dancing beside such amazing, strong, hard-working and unique women that I look up to so much! "
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now. The series features seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.
