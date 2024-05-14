Examining the Cowboys' linebacker depth ahead of OTAs
The Cowboys' depth at linebacker went from being one of their greatest weaknesses to one of their greatest strengths this off-season. After being thrashed in the run game once again in the postseason, it was clear the Cowboys needed more talent in their front seven, and with Vander Esch retiring, that need became more apparent.
Here are the Cowboys linebackers heading into 2024.
MLB1: Eric Kendricks
Kendricks led Zimmer's defense in Minnesota and will now lead Zimmer's defense in Dallas. Kendricks' greatest impact will come off the field when he mentors the Cowboys' young linebackers. Although his signing may have only been for one year, the impact of this signing will be seen throughout the careers of these young linebackers.
MLB2: Damien Wilson
Wilson will be entering his second stint with Dallas after winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and a one-year tenure with both the Jaguars and Panthers. Wilson's best years are behind him, but he will be coming back to the Cowboys with more experience and will serve as some much-needed depth at inside linebacker.
MLB3: Brock Mogensen (UDFA)
Mogenson was a tackling machine in college and will likely play alongside fellow UDFA Jason Johnson in the preseason. Mogenson is known for being a team leader at South Dakota and has excellent sideline-to-sideline ability.
WLB1: Damone Clark
Just two years removed from spinal fusion surgery, Clark is one of the best young linebackers in the game. His speed is his best asset, and Clark will benefit from having talented linebackers around him this season. Clark
WLB2: Jason Johnson (UDFA)
Johnson was also a tackling machine for UCF, earning him a spot as a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection. Johnson is coming into a crowded and talented linebacker group. He will have to show up in camp and preseason to make the roster in his rookie season. As of now, Johnson is an early candidate for the practice squad.
WLB3: Buddy Johnson
I expect Johnson to be an early roster cut for the Cowboys this off-season. Johnson recorded four tackles for the Cowboys last season when the Cowboys had a shortage of linebackers. The Cowboys loaded up at linebacker this off-season and will not have any available snaps for him moving forward.
SLB1: DeMarvion Overshown
The Cowboys were ecstatic after drafting DeMarvion Overshown out of Texas. Dallas viewed Overshown as their next star linebacker. He had an excellent training camp last season, even calling plays for the Cowboys' defense until he tore his ACL. Overshown looks to be healthy next season and is ready to make his presence felt in the regular season.
SLB2: Marist Liufau
At 6-foot-2, 234 pounds, Liufau has the length, strength, and speed to turn into an elite run-stopper for years to come. Liufau is likely to come off the bench to start out his career; however, many experts expect him to make the most of his snaps and crack the rotation more and more as his rookie season unfolds.
The Cowboys have one of the most exciting young linebacking corps in the league. Linebackers Liufau, Clark, and Overshown will take time to mold into the leaders of the Cowboys' defense, but their job becomes a little easier with the arrivals of Kendricks and Wilson, who both add some much-needed veteran presence.