Examining the Cowboys' Offensive Line Depth Chart Ahead of OTAs
While the Cowboys didn't make flashy draft picks, they addressed their biggest needs by selecting offensive linemen. The team recognizes that protecting the quarterback and opening up running lanes are crucial for success, areas where they've struggled in recent playoff appearances. Here's a current overview of the Cowboys' offensive line.
Starters
Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton (Rookie)
Despite being a first-round pick, Guyton will have to earn the star on his helmet along with his spot in the starting lineup. Guyton appeared at left tackle in one game over his two years at Oklahoma and saw action in an additional 17 games at right tackle, allowing just one sack and 11 QB hurries. Guyton will have significant shoes to fill as he looks to replace future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith.
Left Guard: Tyler Smith
Smith had an excellent second year, earning Pro-Bowl honors. His life in the NFL has not been easy, however, as the Cowboys moved him back and forth between left tackle and left guard, showcasing his versatility. Barring any injury, Tyler Smith has found a home at left guard.
Center: Cooper Beebe (Rookie)
Beebe is a great value pick. Selected by the Cowboys at No. 73 overall, he is viewed by many as one of the more bust-proof players coming out of this year's draft. Beebe is a monster on the football field, winning back-to-back Big 12 Lineman of the Year awards and being the first Kansas State lineman to have first-team All-American honors.
Right Guard: Zack Martin
Zack Martin is a future Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend. He is most famously known for having fewer holding calls than seasons in the NFL. Martin has shown signs of slowing down, but he is still a perennial All-Pro and the best lineman on the Cowboys.
Right Tackle: Terence Steele
Following Steele's five-year extension, where he can earn up to $86.8 million, Steele had arguably his worst season with the Cowboys. The team can opt out of Steele's contract in 2026, giving him the next two years to return to his pre-ACL injury form.
Center(second): Brock Hoffman
Hoffman is Beebe's sole competition for the center position. While Hoffman may possess less raw talent than Beebe, his extensive experience playing center gives him a distinct advantage. Unlike Beebe, who has played at every position except center, Hoffman started three seasons in college at center for Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina.
Potential Bench Players
OT3: Asim Richards
OT4: Nathan Thomas (Rookie)
OT5: Josh Ball
OG3: T.J. Bass
OT6: Matt Waletzko
OT7: Dakoda Shepley
OT8: Earl Bostick Jr.
OG4: Chuma Edoga
Typically, NFL teams only carry 10-11 offensive linemen on their roster. Outside of the Cowboys' starting five, filling out the remaining spots on the roster.
The Cowboys have the potential to assemble one of the best offensive lines in football and are aiming to rebuild the "Great Wall of Dallas," their famous o-line from the 90s that played a crucial role in securing three Super Bowl wins.