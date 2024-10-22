Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?
Week 7 of the NFL regular season is in the books. While the Dallas Cowboys had the week off, there was a lot of movement around the league.
Only one undefeated team remains with the Kansas City Chiefs sitting at 6-0, while four teams have just one win on the season -- the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans.
If the season were to end today, the Patriots would own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
MORE: Ashton Jeanty says he could be ‘hometown hero’ if drafted by Cowboys
Dallas, meanwhile, would pick just outside of the top 15.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
MORE: Cowboys 4-Round Mock Draft: Dallas makes surprise pick in opening round
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order nearing the end of October can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order following Week 7
1. New England Patriots 1-6
2. Carolina Panthers 1-6
3. Cleveland Browns 1-6
4. Tennessee Titans 1-5
5. New York Jets 2-5
6. New Orleans Saints 2-5
7. Jacksonville Jaguars 2-5
8. Las Vegas Raiders 2-5
9. New York Giants 2-5
10. Miami Dolphins 2-4
11. Los Angeles Rams 2-4
12. Cincinnati Bengals 3-4
13. Arizona Cardinals 3-4
14. San Francisco 49ers 3-4
15. Los Angeles Chargers 3-3
16. Dallas Cowboys 3-3
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-3
18. Philadelphia Eagles 4-2
19. Seattle Seahawks 4-3
20. Indianapolis Colts 4-3
21. Denver Broncos 4-3
22. Atlanta Falcons 4-3
23. Chicago Bears 4-2
24. Baltimore Ravens 5-2
25. Buffalo Bills 5-2
26. Washington Commanders 5-2
27. Pittsburgh Steelers 5-2
28. Green Bay Packers 5-2
29. Houston Texans 5-2
30. Minnesota Vikings 5-1
31. Detroit Lions 5-1
32. Kansas City Chiefs 6-0
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 8 of 2024 NFL season
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 7 Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup could be a loser leaves town scenario
Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
Cowboys fans should hope for the best but prepare for the worst