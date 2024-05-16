Cowboys to play six primetime games, including a league-high three on Sunday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 season has officially been released, and we now know when the team will be playing under the bright lights in primetime.
As "America's Team," the Cowboys are regularly featured in primetime games, and this year is no different.
Dallas has a whopping six primetime games this season.
The Cowboys will be featured on Sunday Night Football three times, more than any other team in the league. Their first SNF showdown will be in Week 5 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas will also travel to Levi's Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 and host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.
Dallas' lone Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video will be on the road in Week 4 against the New York Giants.
Rounding out the team's primetime schedule is a duo of Monday Night Football games, with the Cowboys hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.
A full look at the Cowboys' primetime
WEEK
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME (ET)
NETWORK
4
Thursday, Sept. 26
@Giants
8:15 p.m.
Prime Video
5
Sunday, Oct. 6
@Steelers
8:20 p.m.
NBC
8
Sunday, Oct. 27
@49ers
8:20 p.m.
NBC
11
Monday, Nov. 18
Texans
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
14
Monday, Dec. 9
Bengals
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
16
Sunday, Dec. 22
Buccaneers
8:20 p.m.
NBC
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 campaign will get underway on Sunday, September 8, against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff in The Land is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Tom Brady making his broadcasting debut.