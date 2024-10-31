3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Falcons in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to avoid a three game losing streak and are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
Dallas is coming off a 30-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a game in which wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made fantasy managers happy. Despite the loss, Lamb scored two touchdowns to help Dallas climb back into the contest.
As losses continue to accumulate, the Cowboys and several key players must step up more than ever, as time is running out for Dallas to save its season.
Here are three Cowboys players to consider starting in your fantasy football lineups.
Brandon Aubrey, K
So long as he boots the pig skin through the uprights and doesn't let jury duty slow him down, kicker Brandon Aubrey should remain in your lineups.
Despite attempting only one field goal last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, which he made from 29 yards out, Aubrey has missed just twice this season, going 18 for 20, and has missed just once all season from over 40 yards.
As always, if the Cowboys are close to attempting a 60-plus yard kick, head coach Mike McCarthy will not hesitate to send out his All-Pro kicker to deliver.
Dak Prescott, QB
Although the team has faced turnover issues in the last three games, each opponent presents a unique challenge. For quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys understand that any chance to get back on track begins with a solid performance from their franchise signal caller.
Despite throwing two interceptions last Sunday night, Prescott managed to help the Cowboys rally back into the game with two touchdown passes to number 88. The veteran quarterback has thrown at least two touchdowns in four of his last five games.
The Falcons have experienced inconsistencies on defense this season, allowing 215.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 18th in the league, and surrendering 13 passing touchdowns, placing them 26th.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
If anything was proven last Sunday, it’s that when the Cowboys get the football to 88, their offense looks much more efficient.
In last week's game against the 49ers, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb recorded 13 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Lamb is currently third in the league with 73 targets, ninth in receptions with 45, and third in receiving yards with 613.
Lamb has received 10 or more targets in three games this season, and he hasn't had fewer than seven targets in any game.
ESPN Fantasy Football has ranked the All-Pro as the top wide receiver to start for Week 9.
