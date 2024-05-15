Travel mileage for all 32 NFL teams during the 2024 regular season
The 2024-25 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night in primetime. The schedule release has become an event, with fans eagerly waiting to know when their teams will be at home or on the road throughout the year.
Throughout the season, teams will travel across the country, with a handful of teams traveling overseas for the league's five international games in three countries, and the Los Angeles Chargers will have the longest road during the season.
The Chargers will go through 36 time zone changes and travel more than 26,000 miles.
The Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and New England Patriots are the only other teams who will travel more than 25,000 miles. The Washington Commanders, meanwhile, will travel just 10,550 miles for their 17 games.
Bill Speros of Bookies.com released the full list of travel distances for all 32 NFL teams.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys' home and away opponents for the 2024 season
Total Travel Distance in 2024
- Los Angeles Chargers: 26,803 miles
- Miami Dolphins: 25,869 miles
- Seattle Seahawks: 25,797 miles
- New England Patriots: 25,071 miles
- San Francisco 49ers: 24,575 miles
- Los Angeles Rams: 24,263 miles
- Las Vegas Raiders: 23,345 miles
- Philadelphia Eagles: 22,756 miles
- New York Jets: 22,397 miles
- Green Bay Packers: 22,209 miles
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 22,075 miles
- Carolina Panthers: 21,288 miles
- Arizona Cardinals: 21,064 miles
- Denver Broncos: 19,670 miles
- Chicago Bears: 19,558 miles
- New York Giants: 19,295 miles
- Minnesota Vikings: 19,030 miles
- Dallas Cowboys: 18,293 miles
- Houston Texans: 18,052 miles
- Kansas City Chiefs: 16,719 miles
- Buffalo Bills: 16,710 miles
- Baltimore Ravens: 15,424 miles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 15,303 miles
- Detroit Lions: 14,328 miles
- Cleveland Browns: 13,998 miles
- Tennessee Titans: 13,311 miles
- New Orleans Saints: 13,084 miles
- Atlanta Falcons: 12,416 miles
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 12,047 miles
- Indianapolis Colts: 11,497 miles
- Cincinnati Bengals: 10,611 miles
- Washington Commanders: 10,550 miles
Nine teams will participate in the international games this season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are the most experienced international travelers in the NFL, and this year's games in London will mark their 12th and 13th appearances overseas. The Jaguars will play in London in back-to-back weeks for the second consecutive season.
Jacksonville will play the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 13, and the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium the following week.
On opening weekend, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles face off at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The game, which takes place on Friday, September 6, will stream exclusively on Peacock.
The remaining international games are the New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings in London and the New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany.
The NFL schedule will release at 8:00 p.m. ET, with special schedule release shows on ESPN and the NFL Network. Each team will also release their schedules on their respective social media channels.