Dallas Cowboys getting Simpsons makeover for upcoming MNF appearance
There hasn't been much to smile about this season for the Dallas Cowboys. Ugly losses and an injury report that gets longer as the weeks go on. It feels that nothing is going right for the franchise.
So, the news that the team's Monday night showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals is getting the cartoon treatment may give some folks something to smile about.
Yes, you read that correctly; the Cowboys will be a part of 'The Simpsons Funday Football.' A live animated version of when the Cowboys take on the Bengals.
MORE: Like Derrick Henry, Jerry Jones fails to pull trigger on star offensive player
According to Joe Lemire of the Sports Business Journal, "ESPN, Disney and the NFL will again produce an animated alt-cast, this time recreating the Dec. 9 Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Cowboys in the world of the Simpsons. Bart will side with the Bengals and Homer will join the Cowboys in the virtual action that will be available on ESPN+ and Disney+ in addition to both the standard MNF broadcast and the ManningCast."
The NFL has had some viral moments regarding when it puts its games on networks like Nickelodeon. Now, fans will get the chance to see all their favorite Simpsons characters come to life in what will hopefully not be a painful Cowboys loss.
