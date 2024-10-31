Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons injury report, Week 9: Thursday, October 31

The latest Dallas Cowboys injury report of Week 9 is here, with with four players missing practice and three players limited ahead of the Atlanta Falcons game.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys and the injury bug have become very close this season. The defense has been hammered by significant injuries throughout the first two months of the season, and things aren't showing much sign of improvement.

As the Cowboys prepare for this weekend's showdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, some of the team's key star players are no closer to returning to the field.

All-Pros Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland were all once again held out of practice.

Linebacker Nick Vigil was also held out of practice, while future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin and defensive tackle Linval Joseph improved from "Did Not Participate (DNP)" on Wednesday to "Limited" on Thursday.

A full look at the Thursday injury report an be seen below.

Player

Injury

Wednesday Participation

Thursday Participation

Brandon Aubrey, K

NIR-Other (jury duty)

DNP

Full

DaRon Bland, CB

Foot

DNP

DNP

Caelen Carson, CB

Shoulder

Full

Full

Trevon Diggs, CB

Calf

DNP

DNP

Linval Joseph, DT

Back

DNP

Limited

Eric Kendricks, LB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Zack Martin, G

Shoulder

DNP

Limited

Micah Parsons, DE

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Jordan Phillips, DT

Wrist

Full

Full

Nick Vigil, LB

Foot

DNP

DNP

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Adam Amin and Greg Olsen will be on the call, while Pam Oliver will be providing updates from the sideline.

