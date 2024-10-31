Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons injury report, Week 9: Thursday, October 31
The Dallas Cowboys and the injury bug have become very close this season. The defense has been hammered by significant injuries throughout the first two months of the season, and things aren't showing much sign of improvement.
As the Cowboys prepare for this weekend's showdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, some of the team's key star players are no closer to returning to the field.
All-Pros Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland were all once again held out of practice.
Linebacker Nick Vigil was also held out of practice, while future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin and defensive tackle Linval Joseph improved from "Did Not Participate (DNP)" on Wednesday to "Limited" on Thursday.
A full look at the Thursday injury report an be seen below.
Player
Injury
Wednesday Participation
Thursday Participation
Brandon Aubrey, K
NIR-Other (jury duty)
DNP
Full
DaRon Bland, CB
Foot
DNP
DNP
Caelen Carson, CB
Shoulder
Full
Full
Trevon Diggs, CB
Calf
DNP
DNP
Linval Joseph, DT
Back
DNP
Limited
Eric Kendricks, LB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Zack Martin, G
Shoulder
DNP
Limited
Micah Parsons, DE
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Jordan Phillips, DT
Wrist
Full
Full
Nick Vigil, LB
Foot
DNP
DNP
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Adam Amin and Greg Olsen will be on the call, while Pam Oliver will be providing updates from the sideline.
