Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott presents $2.1M donation to charity, 30 Cowboys could hit 2025 free agency
It's been an eventful start to Dallas Cowboys OTA offseason workouts, and today is the final day of Week 1.
After Thursday's wraps up, the players will get a five-day break before returning to the field for the second week of OTA practices from Wednesday, May 29 through Friday, May 31.
When OTAs conclude, it will be a three-day break in Big D before mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday, June 4.
There is plenty to look out for, especially with the contract drama surrounding Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. However, Prescott seems willing to play out his deal and Parsons has said he will report to the team next week after completing individualized workouts. That leaves Lamb as the biggest question mark, and there are some concerns after news that he and the Cowboys have not spoken about a deal "for a while."
Dak Prescott presents $2.1 million donation to Children's Health
Dak Prescott presented a $2.1 million donation from the Children's Cancer Fund to Children's Health. The donation will help young cancer patients and their families.
Prescott's charitable efforts dont stop there.
Prescott, who serves as the honorary chair of the Children's Cancer Fund, will also help in launching mental health services for pediatric cancer patients.
30 Cowboys set to hit free agency in 2025
All of the attention is on Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb entering the final year of their contracts, but there are plenty of players who could be entering their final year with the Cowboys.
NFL teams are allowed 90 players on their offseason rosters, and the Cowboys are using 87 of those slots. Out of the 87 players, more than one-third are set to hit free agency in 2025 if they are not extended by next spring.
Cowboys Quick Hits
An inside look at Da2 of Cowboys OTAs... CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys haven't had contract talks "in a while"... Dak Prescott is focused on play over pay, saying, "I don't play for money"... Dak Prescott is drawing motivation from the Mavericks & Stars' deep playoff runs... Jerry Jones has thrown his support behind an 18-game season... Brandin Cooks expressed his support of Dak Prescott as the team's long-term quarterback... Netflix's 'America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' gets release date and official trailer.