Cowboy Roundup: Trevon Diggs supports Stars, Trey Lance at his best & more
Dallas Cowboys OTAs are in the books, and we now have a five-day before returning to the field for the second week of OTA practices from Wednesday, May 29 through Friday, May 31.
Once June kicks off, the countdown begins for mandatory minicamp.
That's when the pressure will pick up for CeeDee Lamb to report, or he will face fines.
But, enough about the contract drama. Let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we prepare to indulge in Memorial Day Weekend.
Trevon Diggs shows support for Dallas Stars
After Dak Prescott showed his support of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, saying they were motivation for the Cowboys to make their own deep postseason runs, star cornerback Trevon Diggs pulled up to the Stars' game against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Unfortunately, Dallas fell short in overtime.
This isn't the first time Diggs has been showing his support for the Dallas franchises. Last weekend, he was courtside with Micah Parsons watching Luka Doncic and the Mavericks punch their tickets to the Western Conference Finals.
The Mavericks won Game 1 of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Trey Lance says he's 'at my best' entering QB2 battle
The Cowboys are going to get a good look at what they have in backup quarterback Trey Lance this offseason, with the former top-three pick expected to get "a ton of reps" in minicamp and training camp.
Dallas traded a 2024 fourth-round pick for Lance, and after declining his fifth-year option want to see if he can be in their future plans.
As far as Lance is concerned, he is "at my best," so it could ultimately pay off for the Cowboys.
My mindset hasn’t changed. I haven’t attacked this offseason any differently. Controlling what I can control, continuing to learn the offense and building trust with these guys and the coaching staff as well.- Nick Harris, DallasCowboys.com
I’m excited. I haven’t played a snap, obviously, since last preseason. I’m just excited and looking forward to it and making sure I’m ready when that time does come.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dak Prescott's comments about his contract situation led to a rant from NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, who suggested he should take a hometown discount like Tom Brady... Here are DaRon Bland's top 10 plays from the 2023-24 season... Dak Prescott presented a $2.1 million donation to Children's Health and will help pilot a newly launched mental health initiative... Dak Prescott's bracelet has a special meaning and connection to a fan... Have the Cowboys done enough to set Prescott up for success?