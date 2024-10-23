Cowboys vs 49ers, NFL Week 8: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Coming out of their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara this weekend.
It’s been a one-sided rivalry as of late with San Francisco ending the Cowboys playoff hopes twice during the Mike McCarthy era. They also embarrassed them in a 42-10 beatdown in 2023.
Despite the lopsided win last year, Dallas has some hope. San Francisco has been dealing with a myriad of injuries, which has them coming in with a record of 3-4. They still shouldn’t be taken lightly, but this doesn’t feel like the same team that bullied the Cowboys last year.
Even without either team boasting a winning record, this remains a heated rivalry that draws a lot of attention. That’s why the two teams will face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. With that being the case, here’s all the information you need to catch the Cowboys in action as they look to improve to 4-3.
Cowboys vs. 49ers, NFL Week 8: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Santa Clara, CA
Venue: Levi’s Stadium
TV Info: NBC
Betting Odds: 49ers -4.5 | O/U: 46.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. 49ers Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
For Sunday Night Football, you can also use the NBC App to catch the action.
However you watch, make sure you tune in as the Cowboys look to get their season on track against the 49ers in Week 8.
