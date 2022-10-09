Skip to main content

Cowboys 'Thermostat' Defense: Can Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams?

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been an integral part of their three-game win streak and is key to a four-game streak.

"We're nobody's underdog.''

That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday.

Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row. 

Most of Dallas' success can be credited to a Dan Quinn-coordinated defense that has yet to allow 20 points in a game this season. Dallas now looks to carry their defensive dominance into a matchup against the Rams in Week 5.

“You want your defense to be the thermostat because the thermostat regulates the game," says Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. "And they are clearly the thermostat for us, make no bones about it. They’re going to keep us in striking distance.”

Dallas is third in the league in sacks with 15, while leading the NFL in pressures. Meanwhile, the Rams are tied for the third-most sacks allowed league-wide this season with 16 ... a matchup Dallas will look to exploit on Sunday.

Reinforcements are also on the way, as safety Jayron Kearse is expected back against the Rams. Kearse had the lowest missed tackle rate among all safeties last season, while also posting two interceptions and double-digit pass deflections.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

wilson denver dak
Play

Dak Prescott Injury: Cowboys Lesson For Broncos 'Bust' Russell Wilson and Shoulder 'Tear'?

Russell Wilson has a Broncos problem. Is it similar to the one Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott experienced a year ago at training camp?

By Mike Fisher
ap_beckham_catch_141123_16x9_992
Play

‘Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!’ OBJ Responds with Wish List

Yes, maybe it’s time to disconnect OBJ from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.

By Mike Fisher
coop pollard
Play

Cowboys Roster Moves: D-Line Starter, Snapper Elevated; Tony Pollard Health Update for 'Nobody's Underdogs' at Rams

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff

With Kearse at safety, Trevon Diggs locking down opposing receivers at cornerback, DeMarcus Lawrence at end and Micah Parsons at both linebacker and edge, the Cowboys have elite playmakers everywhere on defense.

"Being able to have a different arsenal of rushers or [defensive backs] to play different positions and give them different looks and schemes, it's hard to sit there with 25 seconds on the clock," Lawrence said. "It's a compliment to [Quinn] and the system that he put us in and a compliment to the tough players we have."

Super Bowl hangover or not, the Rams offense has looked flat, ranking in the bottom five of the NFL in both yards per game and points per game on offense. The Cowboys "thermostat" defense has been the team's saving grace, and now, they face what they believe to be favorable matchup and the chance to extend Dallas' win streak to four on Sunday. ... no matter what the odds say.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

wilson denver dak
News

Dak Prescott Injury: Cowboys Lesson For Broncos 'Bust' Russell Wilson and Shoulder 'Tear'?

By Mike Fisher
ap_beckham_catch_141123_16x9_992
News

‘Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!’ OBJ Responds with Wish List

By Mike Fisher
coop pollard
News

Cowboys Roster Moves: D-Line Starter, Snapper Elevated; Tony Pollard Health Update for 'Nobody's Underdogs' at Rams

By Cowboys Country Staff
micah stafford
News

Cowboys at Rams: What's Wrong with QB Matthew Stafford?

By Mike Fisher and Connor Zimmerlee
A1C6AB0A-6ED2-4E30-946B-2B3BDEDC2DF5
News

Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs; Most Expensive NFL Ticket

By Bri Amaranthus
pollard zeke
News

Tony Pollard Sick; Cowboys Plan ‘Full-Throttle’ Ezekiel Elliott at Bobby Wagner’s Rams?

By Mike Fisher and Connor Zimmerlee
lamb gallup
News

Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?

By Mike D'Abate
jason peters blue
News

Cowboys BREAKING: O-Lineman Jason Peters OUT for Dallas; How Long? Rams How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm