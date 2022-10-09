Cowboys 'Thermostat' Defense: Can Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams?

"We're nobody's underdog.''

That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday.

Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.

Most of Dallas' success can be credited to a Dan Quinn-coordinated defense that has yet to allow 20 points in a game this season. Dallas now looks to carry their defensive dominance into a matchup against the Rams in Week 5.

“You want your defense to be the thermostat because the thermostat regulates the game," says Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. "And they are clearly the thermostat for us, make no bones about it. They’re going to keep us in striking distance.”

Dallas is third in the league in sacks with 15, while leading the NFL in pressures. Meanwhile, the Rams are tied for the third-most sacks allowed league-wide this season with 16 ... a matchup Dallas will look to exploit on Sunday.

Reinforcements are also on the way, as safety Jayron Kearse is expected back against the Rams. Kearse had the lowest missed tackle rate among all safeties last season, while also posting two interceptions and double-digit pass deflections.

With Kearse at safety, Trevon Diggs locking down opposing receivers at cornerback, DeMarcus Lawrence at end and Micah Parsons at both linebacker and edge, the Cowboys have elite playmakers everywhere on defense.

"Being able to have a different arsenal of rushers or [defensive backs] to play different positions and give them different looks and schemes, it's hard to sit there with 25 seconds on the clock," Lawrence said. "It's a compliment to [Quinn] and the system that he put us in and a compliment to the tough players we have."

Super Bowl hangover or not, the Rams offense has looked flat, ranking in the bottom five of the NFL in both yards per game and points per game on offense. The Cowboys "thermostat" defense has been the team's saving grace, and now, they face what they believe to be favorable matchup and the chance to extend Dallas' win streak to four on Sunday. ... no matter what the odds say.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!