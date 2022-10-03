Skip to main content

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'Best of Both Worlds,' Boasts Micah Parsons - Lockdown & Playmaker

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is hitting new heights in Year 3, showing true lockdown status at the position.

There was perhaps no bigger breakout performance last season across the NFL than Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs exploded onto the scene in his second-year with 11 interceptions, tying Cowboys all-time great Everson Walls for the franchise record.

However, the critics have still been plentiful, howling continuously about his yards allowed, something Diggs described this past offseason as a "fake stat for retweets" put out by Pro Football Focus.

But this year, so far, as part of what our Richie Whitt has termed "Doomsday 4.0''? As teammate Micah Parsons put it, “He’s trying to show people, ‘All right, I can gamble. But also I’ve got to be a lockdown and disciplined corner.’

“When you kind of got a guy who’s best of both worlds, you do get a Diggs.”

Prior to their Week 3 matchup against Dallas this season, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase was a critic of Diggs, calling him "not too ... technique-sound." Diggs answered in a big way, holding Chase to just two catches for 14 yards in a Cowboys 20-17 victory in that matchup

This season has served as a critic-silencing campaign for Diggs thus far.

Diggs has two interceptions in the first four games, continuing his ball-hawking prowess into this season. However, Diggs is doing it without the big plays being allowed, shutting up critics along the way.

After holding Chase to just 14 yards last week, Diggs allowed just one catch, forced two incompletions, recorded an interception and allowed a zero passer rating against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Somehow, Diggs has managed to ascend beyond his level of play last season.

According to Pro Football Reference, Diggs has allowed just 142 yards in coverage over the first four weeks. For comparison, that's less than Pro Bowl cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard have allowed thus far.

Diggs still has his fair share of critics ... they're just getting quieter each and every week he continues this level of play - giving Dallas "the best of both worlds.''

