Dak Prescott will miss roughly six to eight weeks with a thumb fracture, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Prescott is expected to have surgery Monday where he will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint. He will likely be placed on the injured reserve list.

Prescott suffered the injury Sunday night against the Buccaneers when he was being pressured by linebacker Shaquil Barrett and his hand hit Barrett’s helmet during a pass attempt. He exited the game and didn’t return to the 19–3 loss.

While Prescott is sidelined, Cooper Rush will likely get the start for Dallas. He completed 7-of-13 passes in Sunday night’s loss for 64 yards when Prescott left the game.

If the 29-year-old follows the timetable reported by Archer, he could return as early as Oct. 30 for a matchup against the Bears in Week 8 or Nov. 13 for an away game against the Packers in Week 10 after a Week 9 bye.

