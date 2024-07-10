Michael Irvin opening Dallas Cowboys-themed bar in DFW
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is getting into the restaurant business.
"The Playmaker" announced that he will be opening a new sports bar, Playmaker88, on Friday, July 12.
“I am truly honored to create an upscale sports bar and restaurant where sports fans can cheer on their favorite teams and athletes while enjoying great food, cocktails and company,” said Irvin in a press release. “My hope is that each person who visits Playmakers88 feels the excitement, energy and love that I have for the entire sports community and the overall DFW area.”
Irvin's bar will serve as the ultimate man cave for Cowboys fans, with memorabilia from his playing days littered throughout the building.
The restaurant will serve crab cakes, burgers, pasta and seafood entrees.
Does it get any better than that?
