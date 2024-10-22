Why the Dallas Cowboys should avoid Ben Johnson as HC candidate
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has gained significant attention with his innovative playcalling and the dominant performance of the Lions over the past two seasons.
With a Pro Bowl quarterback, a strong offensive line, an All-Pro tight end, arguably the best running back duo in the league, and a wealth of wide receivers, Johnson's success is undeniable.
However, the Dallas Cowboys front office should be cautious about assuming that his success with such a talented roster means he is the right fit to be their next head coach.
Johnson has yet to demonstrate that he can call plays effectively with a roster that isn't as loaded as the Lions, and most teams simply don’t have the same level of talent.
It becomes much more challenging to design trick plays and implement advanced run schemes when you're coaching a team with less talent on the offensive line and fewer playmakers.
This is precisely the situation he would be stepping into if he were to join the Dallas Cowboys.
