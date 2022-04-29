Fearless Forecast: Trying to Predict the Dolphins' 2022 Draft Picks

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to start making selections in the 2022 NFL draft Friday night

The 2022 NFL draft kicked Thursday night in Las Vegas, but Dolphins fans had to wait until Friday night to see their team make a selection after Miami traded away its first- and second-round picks for electric, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins still have the 102nd pick (third-rounder), the 125th pick (fourth-rounder), the 224th pick (seventh-rounder), and the 247th pick (seventh-rounder), which represent four opportunities for the team to improve its roster.

We’ve decided to try to predict what the Dolphins will do with each of their picks while also including a couple of honorable mentions for each selection.

Note that all predictions are made based on the assumption each prospect will be available at that spot and that the predictions were made with the assumption the Dolphins' pick status remains the same.

With that said, here we go:

Round 3 Dolphins Prediction

Pick 102: Brian Asamoah, Linebacker, Oklahoma

The Dolphins need a long-term running mate for starting linebacker Jerome Baker in the middle of their defense. They brought back players like Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley on short-term contracts this offseason, but selecting Asamoah would allow the team to allocate the money elsewhere next offseason.

Asamoah is a fast, athletic and ascending player who would give the Dolphins the speed they’ve been missing at the second level. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at the NFL combine along with a 36.5-inch vertical jump and a 124-inch broad jump.

He could help them in coverage against tight ends and running backs right away while developing his mental processing. Linebackers who can cover are incredibly valuable in the modern NFL, and Miami needs another one. Asamoah is that player.

Honorable Mentions: Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati; Cam Jurgens, Center, Nebraska

Round 4 Dolphins Prediction

Pick 125: Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Florida

Miami added Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds in free agency, but the Dolphins could still use a third running back to help in a rotational role and serve as an insurance policy against injury. Enter Dameon Pierce, who was consistently productive with the Gators in a rotational role.

The 5-10, 218-pound back has exceptional contact balance, allowing him to make the most of bad blocking and pick up extra yards after contact. His powerful running style would complement Mostert’s and Edmonds’ speed-running style nicely.

New head coach Mike McDaniel runs a complex and versatile running game, so having multiple backs with different skill sets likely will be important to the Dolphins and because they’re picking so late in the draft, the value of taking a running back makes sense.

Honorable Mentions: Cameron Tom, center, Wake Forest; Josh Jobe, cornerback, Alabama

Round 7 Dolphins Predictions

Pick 224: Reed Blankenship, Safety, Middle Tennessee

When teams are picking in the seventh round, the ability to play special teams is a strong selling point for prospects. The Dolphins don’t need another safety, but Blankenship’s pedigree as a high-effort and productive player makes sense this late in the draft.

Blankenship had two seasons with more than 100 tackles while in college, has good range, and has quality straight-line speed. All of those things translate well to special teams.

It’s not a stylish pick, but when you’re this late in the draft, you’re looking for players who can find a way to help if they make the roster. Blankenship has the profile of a core special teams player, something any team would take in the seventh round.

Honorable Mentions: Ben Brown, center, Ole Miss; D’Vonte Pierce, running back, Florida International

Pick 247: Noah Elliss, Defensive Tackle, Idaho

Besides focusing on special teams ability, the other route franchises take in the seventh round is focusing on specialists at premium positions. That includes nose tackles, which is exactly what Elliss is.

The Dolphins don’t have a true backup for Raekwon Davis, who currently anchors the middle of the defensive line. Elliss is a massive 6-4, 347-pound run stuffer who could definitely help the Dolphins improve their run defense even in a limited role.

Elliss won’t put up numbers or play a ton of snaps, but he would help keep Miami’s defensive line fresh and provide value in certain situations.

Honorable Mentions: Kevin Austin, wide receiver, Notre Dame; Yusef Corker, safety, Kentucky

Dante Collinelli is director of college scouting for BlueChip Scouting.

