Potential Dolphins Draft Target: C Luke Fortner

Breaking down 2022 NFL draft prospects who could be of interest to the Miami Dolphins in the third or fourth round

The 2022 NFL draft isn't going to be as eventful as usual for the Miami Dolphins as the result of not having a first- or second-round pick.



That's a reasonable price to pay, however, to be able to land dynamic playmaker Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

As things stand right now, the Dolphins won't make their first selection until the latter stages of the third round, the 102nd pick overall, and will pick again in the fourth round before then having to wait until the seventh round.

In the days leading up to the draft, we'll continue profiling prospects who the Dolphins might consider either in the third or fourth round.

Draft Profile: Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

Luke Fortner's Background

Fortner’s career with the Wildcats spanned six seasons, which included three seasons as the team’s starting right guard and one season (2021) as the team’s starting center. Fortner also served as a team captain for the first time during the 2021 season.

In total he played in 55 career games with 36 consecutive starts on an offensive line that was recognized for the Joe Moore Award as the nation's best. Fortner was a three-star recruit out of Sylvania Northview High School in Sylvania, Ohio.

The 6-4, 307-pound interior offensive lineman ran a 5.21 40-yard dash, ran a 7.75 three-cone, jumped 24 inches in the vertical jump, and jumped 102 inches in the broad jump at the NFL combine.

Luke Fortner Scouting Report

Run Blocking: Fortner’s best trait as a run blocker is his movement skills. He’s very quick off the snap, which leads to him beating defensive linemen to their spots and sealing off their gap. He’s a very effective blocker out in space and when asked to pull out toward the boundary. Fortner’s lack of size and only average power do limit the amount of displacement he’s capable of creating up front.

Pass Blocking: Fortner has some growing to do in this area. His initial set after snapping the ball can be a little inconsistent. He’s also lacking a consistent anchor, leaving him susceptible to power rushers. With all of that said, he does have the natural athletic ability to improve in this area and develop into a starting-caliber player. He does have flashes where he mirrors speed rushers well and anchors down against power rushers.

Athletic Ability: Some of Fortner’s best plays come when he’s asked to block out in space on screens. He’s explosive getting to the second level, and he is smooth when sliding laterally to cut off blitzers. Fortner just needs to make better use of his natural athletic ability in pass protection.

Football IQ: Fortner is a smart player who has played multiple spots on the offensive line effectively. His smooth transition from guard to center before the 2021 season is evidence he understands his technique well. He’s still learning the position and there were some growing pains on tape with the way he handled blitzes against teams like Georgia, so continued development is still needed.

Round Grade: Late-5th

Projected Role: Developmental starting center in a zone-blocking scheme

How He Fits with the Dolphins

Fortner is a great scheme fit in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s heavy outside-zone offense. He has experience working those concepts with the Wildcats, and he knows how to do it from both the center and the guard spots.

His movement skills would benefit the Dolphins greatly on screen concepts too. Miami invested in two speedy running backs during free agency — Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds — both of whom can break big plays off of screens. Some of Fortner’s best blocks came when he was getting out into space and blocking defenders more than 10 yards down the field.

He’s a tad undersized, but his fit in the Dolphins’ new scheme couldn’t be better, and he still has some room to grow.

Making the case for drafting Luke Fortner

Fortner’s most appealing quality outside of how well he fits the Dolphins' running scheme is his long-term projection as a starter. He’s got some technique and functional strength improvements he needs to make first, but the Dolphins can afford to invest in his development at this time.

Michael Deiter can hold down the starting center spot while new offensive line coach Matt Applebaum gets Fortner’s body right all while he becomes even more experienced as a zone blocker.

If Fortner develops the way Miami wants him to, he can be plugged in as an incredibly low-cost starter for the 2023 season and beyond. While Fortner doesn’t have a ceiling as a potential “star,” Miami is the best place for him to develop what traits he does have to become a reliable starter.

Dante Collinelli is director of college scouting for BlueChip Scouting.

