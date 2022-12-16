2023 NFL Draft: Darnell Wright Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on offensive tackle prospect Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright of Tennessee, one of the biggest risers in the offensive tackle class, has declared for the draft.

Wright is a rangy tackle whose size and strength limit pass-rushers and run-stoppers alike.

Click here for the full scouting report on Darnell Wright

Wright's game against Alabama, specifically against Will Anderson Jr., will be the tape he hangs his hat on in the evaluation process.

A brawny player, his ability to recover, paired with his natural strength, will intrigue teams.

If he can provide adequate athletic testing, he could sneak into the back end of round one, with day two as the likely destination as of now.

