Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Quentin Johnston vs Kansas State

The Big-12 Championship is here, and so is the live follow-along with 2023 prospect Quentin Johnston

TCU finds themselves in a familiar place at halftime, trailing Kansas state 14-10 at intermission. The Horned Frogs have seven come-from-behind wins this season, meaning they may have KSU right where they want them. 

If they are to save the perfect season, they will need more big plays from star wideout Quentin Johnston. Starting the game off quickly, he and quarterback Max Duggan hooked up for a big gain down the sideline. 

Watch the big play here.

This rep encapsulates why many have Johnston as the best receiver prospect in this year's class. Facing a corner of similar stature, he wins off the line of scrimmage before finding his second gear to stack the corner and finish the over-the-shoulder grab. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A long player that wins on a vertical plane, teams will love the big play threat and length that Johnston provides. 

Click here for the full scouting report on Quentin Johnston

With the second half kicking off, adding to his three catches for 88 yards will be paramount for the success of his team and his chance to cement himself as wide receiver one in this year's draft. 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

Texas EDGE Ovie Oghoufo
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ovie Oghoufo, EDGE, Texas Longhorns

By The NFL Draft Bible
Northern Iowa iOL Erik Sorensen
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Erik Sorensen, Offensive Lineman, Northern Iowa Panthers

By The NFL Draft Bible
West Virginia WR Sam James
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sam James, Wide Receiver, West Virginia Mountaineers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Nevada RB Toa Taua
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Toa Taua, Running Back, Nevada Wolf Pack

By The NFL Draft Bible
Benedict OT Tyler Pritchett
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Pritchett, Offensive Lineman, Benedict Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Bethune-Cookman RB Que'Shaun Byrd
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Que'Shaun Byrd, Running Back, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

By The NFL Draft Bible
South Carolina CB Cam Smith
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Cam Smith Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
Toledo EDGE Desjuan Johnson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Desjuan Johnson, EDGE, Toledo Rockets

By The NFL Draft Bible