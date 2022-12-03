2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Quentin Johnston vs Kansas State

TCU finds themselves in a familiar place at halftime, trailing Kansas state 14-10 at intermission. The Horned Frogs have seven come-from-behind wins this season, meaning they may have KSU right where they want them.

If they are to save the perfect season, they will need more big plays from star wideout Quentin Johnston. Starting the game off quickly, he and quarterback Max Duggan hooked up for a big gain down the sideline.

This rep encapsulates why many have Johnston as the best receiver prospect in this year's class. Facing a corner of similar stature, he wins off the line of scrimmage before finding his second gear to stack the corner and finish the over-the-shoulder grab.

A long player that wins on a vertical plane, teams will love the big play threat and length that Johnston provides.

With the second half kicking off, adding to his three catches for 88 yards will be paramount for the success of his team and his chance to cement himself as wide receiver one in this year's draft.

